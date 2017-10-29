Fundraiser setup after 2 kids die in Rancho Bernardo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Family and friends of the two children who died in an apartment fire in Rancho Bernardo this weekend set up a GoFundMe account to help the grieving parents handle the funeral expenses.

Sam and Parker Trink are helping their friends deal with the tragic loss of 10-year-old Cristos Lopez and 7-year-old Isabella Lopez, who died on Saturday near Bernardo Center Drive and Regalo Lane.

“They’re very well liked and loved by everybody. How could this happen?” said Sam Trink. “It doesn’t seem real, and that has been the one thing everyone has said, this can’t be real, are you sure?"

The children's bodies were pulled from an early morning fire in their dad’s second-floor apartment in Rancho Bernardo Saturday. Their father is in critical condition. The fire is now being investigated by San Diego police homicide unit.

Sam said the family had already been dealing with crisis even before the kids deaths. Their mother has breast cancer and the parents were in the midst of a divorce.

“It’s beyond what anybody can fathom -- going through breast cancer, a divorce, dealing with having to bury your kids when you don’t have the money,” said Trink.

The Trinks know the family needs help. They set up an online fundraiser to help pay for the funeral, medical and other related expenses. Sam said it’s the least they can do as they all try to get through this horrible time.

“Things like this is where the community has to pull together to try to help somebody in a very unfortunate situation. Make it as easy as it possibly can,” said Trink.

Former Chargers running back and 1965 American Football League MVP Paul Lowe is the grandfather of the children who passed.

