Driver stops, attacks man for hitting his car in PB, police say

SAN DIEGO – A 34-year-old man was stabbed by a motorist after he hit the man’s car while crossing the street in Pacific Beach, a police officer said.

The stabbing occurred about 6:35 p.m. at 1400 Garnet Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was crossing Garnet Avenue as his attacker was driving east, Heims said. For some reason the victim hit the rear of the man’s car.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Erik Guttormson, stopped his car, got out walked up to the victim and stabbed him once in the chest.

Guttormson then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

The car was later stopped by police at 4800 Mission Bay and Guttormson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Heims said.