Check out these jaw-dropping jack o’lanterns

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY –¬†Nestled behind a strip mall in New York sits a Halloween wonderland.

Visitors walk through paths of illuminated pumpkins on display during the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is for 45 evenings, including Halloween night and features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins set against the mysterious backdrop of Van Cortlandt Manors 18th-century buildings and riverside landscape.

