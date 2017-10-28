Man stabbed during attempted carjacking near Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in a parking lot near Lindbergh Field.

Around 5 p.m., a married couple whose flight had recently landed at the airport was loading luggage into their Range Rover at a long-term parking lot at 3365 Admiral Boland Way, according to San Diego Harbor Police. A man grabbed the woman by the neck and demanded the keys to their vehicle. When the woman’s husband tried to intervene, the man stabbed him five times in the upper torso before running away.

The victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center to undergo surgery for his injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3-inches, 160 pounds with shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black backpack.