El Cajon 10-and-under football team has sights set on national title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A 10-and-under football team has their sights set on a national title -- and if they continue to roll, the El Cajon Falcons of the American Youth Football League might just get it.

In order to play in the national championship, they have to win four more games.

"Just to see the benefit of four years of hard work with these kids -- at least me being here with them -- it's awesome to see," said Brian Courtney, assistant coach.

"If we want to get there then we have to work for it," said 10-year-old Devion Baptiste, also known as Bruiser.

Devion and Cammeron Purnell have played together for four years on the same team and they look forward to the opportunity to show the nation their team's drive and determination.

"When we get to Florida, it'll feel good because we've never been there before to play and we can show how good we are and work hard," Cammeron said.

The Falcons are ranked No. 8 in the nation and out of the eight games they've had so far, seven of them have been complete shutouts with the team averaging at least 32 points per game.

"For us to stay undefeated we just need to still work hard and pay attention," Cammeron said.

"It's going to take hard work from everybody on the team and everybody around us. It's hard for coaches to be on us because we're still kids but we have a future and most of us want to go to the NFL," Devion said.

The team has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for their trip to the national championship in December. To donate, click here.