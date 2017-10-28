× Carjacking reported in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD – Police were searching for a male suspect in a Carlsbad carjacking Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft near the intersection of Alga Road and Estrella De Mar Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Jeffrey Smith of the Carlsbad Police Department.

The caller, a 22-year-old man, told police that as he was unlocking his car, an unknown individual put a blunt object to the back of his head and demanded his keys, Smith said. After the caller turned over his keys, the suspect fled the scene in the caller’s vehicle.

No description for the suspect was provided, other than his gender.

The victim was uninjured, Smith said. The stolen vehicle was described as a gold Honda Pilot with California license plate number 7VHB799.