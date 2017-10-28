× 2 people injured in shooting in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – Two people in Chula Vista were left with serious but non-lethal injuries after a shooting Saturday.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Kennedy Street, the Chula Vista Police Department said. They found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another 40-year-old man with serious facial injuries at the scene.

Both victims — who were not identified — were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers said.

Police said they believe an altercation began in an apartment before spilling out into a parking lot, resulting in the shooting. The relationship between the two victims was unknown.

An investigation was ongoing Saturday, but no one was in custody, police said.