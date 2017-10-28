× 2 children dead after apartment fire in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO – A seven-year-old girl and ten-year-old boy are dead and their father is in critical condition after a fire broke out in their apartment Saturday morning in Rancho Bernardo, authorities said.

The fire occurred near Bernardo Center Drive and Regalo Lane and was knocked down in about 20 minutes, according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department. Authorities got the call reporting the blaze just after 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.