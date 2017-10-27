Two SDSU students sick with viral meningitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two San Diego State University students are being treated for viral meningitis, according to a spokesperson from San Diego County.

Both cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meningitis caused by viruses is very common and contagious but in most cases is not serious and rarely fatal. Viral meningitis generally resolves without specific treatment. The risk of infection is greatest for infants and people with weak immune systems.

The county advises the public to practice precautions that prevent viral illnesses, including not sharing food, drink or smoking material with other people, washing hands before eating and preparing food and after using the restroom and staying home when ill.