× Tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ in San Diego go on sale Friday

SAN DIEGO – ‘Hamilton’ presale tickets went fast, but you’ll have another shot when more seats go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The hit musical runs from January 6-28 at the Civic Theatre.

The best way to get tickets is online at www.broadwaysd.com or by downloading the Ticketmaster app.

If you plan to visit the theatre ticket office to buy tickets expect potentially long wait times, Broadway/San Diego said.

There is no word on how many tickets will be available.

Click here for more tips on getting tickets to the hottest show in town.