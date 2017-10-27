Sycuan Casino Military Appreciation Slot Tournament
-
Sycuan Casino Military Monday Contest
-
Valley View Casino & Hotel announces $50M expansion project
-
FOX 5 Sycuan Military Monday Contest Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
2 San Diego service members surprised with new cars
-
Sources: Vegas killer paid cash for property, privacy
-
-
North Korea could test hydrogen bomb over Pacific Ocean, says foreign minister
-
Dealership gives truck to veteran who stole pickup to save Las Vegas victims
-
Marine recounts stealing pickup to save Las Vegas victims
-
Man leads police on chase from East County to downtown
-
Pentagon: Transgender service members are able to re-enlist
-
-
Jeweler charged with scamming young military families
-
US aircraft crashes in Syria
-
Mattis announces panel to analyze transgender military guidance