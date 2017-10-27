× State gas tax to jump 12¢ a gallon next week

SAN DIEGO — California’s gas tax will jump next Wednesday, boosting the price of gas by 12 cents a gallon.

The state is boosting the tax to raise billions of dollars for transportation projects. Under Senate Bill No. 1, the tax will increase by 12 cents, from 18 cents to 30 cents per gallon, the Los Angeles Times reported after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the legislation in April.

The excise tax on diesel fuel will rise 20 cents, to 36 cents per gallon; the sales tax will also go up by 4 percent, to 9.75 percent, according to the Times.

As part of the legislation, motorists will also have to pay an annual vehicle fee, though that doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2018. The fees range from $25 for cars worth less than $5,000 to $175 for those valued at more than $60,000.

Additionally, a $100 annual fee on electric vehicles will be imposed on owners in lieu of gas taxes beginning on July 1, 2020.

Most California drivers can expect the taxes and fees to cost them less than $10 each month, according to Brown.

