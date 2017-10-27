Second Poway student found with hit list

POWAY, Calif. — A seventh-grade student at Meadowbrook Middle School in Poway was detained Friday after staff discovered he had a so-called “hit list” of students’ names.

The students whose names appeared on the list have been notified as a precaution.

Deputies will also conduct increased patrols at the school on Monday.

The Poway Unified School District is cooperating with the investigation.

On Thursday, an eighth-grade student was detained after he was found with a hit list.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous “Student Speaking Out” hotline at 888-580-8477.