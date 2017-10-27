× Police search for missing 88-year-old man in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — Police searched Friday for a missing 88-year-old man in La Mesa near the Grossmont Center mall and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Basilio Casillas was reported missing by the La Mesa Police Department a little before 1:50 a.m. near the 8600 block of Fletcher Parkway. Casillas has white hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants.

A sheriff’s helicopter helped LMPD officers search for Casillas early Friday morning, but the helicopter cleared the area around 2:40 a.m. without success in locating Casillas, police said.

A photo of the missing man has not been released.

“Officers (are) still searching for the missing person,” the department said in a statement. “Please call 911 if you see the subject.”