New transit center opens at Westfield UTC mall

SAN DIEGO — An 80,000-square-foot transit center is scheduled to open to the public Friday at the Westfield UTC mall in University City.

The Metropolitan Transit System plans to operate 11 bus lines from the facility, which will serve one of San Diego’s busiest business areas. The North County Transit District will also operate a bus at the site.

Ultimately, the extension of the trolley’s Blue Line will terminate at the facility, but that won’t be for another four years or so. The extension project has been underway for several months in the Morena District.

According to MTS, the transit center will be off the street, with dedicated entry and exit lanes that will avoid private vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Amenities include shaded passenger waiting areas, sign boards that display wait times, ticket vending machines, bicycle lockers and direct pedestrian access to the mall.

Routes served by the transit center will be:

— 30, UTC, Veterans Affairs Medical Center and downtown San Diego;

— 31, UTC, Miramar College;

— 41, UC San Diego, VA Medical Center, Fashion Valley;

— 50, UTC and downtown express;

— 60, UTC, Kearny Mesa, Euclid Ave Trolley Station;

— 105, UTC, Old Town;

— 150, UTC, VA Medical Center, downtown San Diego;

— 201/202, UTC, UCSD, UCSD Medical Center;

— 204, UTC, Executive Drive, Judicial Drive; and

— 921, UTC, UCSD, VA Medical Center, Miramar College.

The NCTD’s Route 101 will also stop at the UTC center.