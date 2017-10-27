Girl Scouts donate Halloween costumes to homeless children

SAN DIEGO – Local Girl Scouts are giving back to the community this Halloween by surprising homeless children.

Some Girl Scouts dropped of 250 costumes for homeless students at the Monarch School in Barrio Logan to choose from.

The costumes will be given to the students Monday to select the costume they’d like to wear on the holiday next day.

“Our goal is to make kids happy because Halloween has always been a big part of our lives when we were kids and we just wanted to bring that joy to them and we felt like that was really important,” one Girl Scout said.