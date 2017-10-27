Ex-con sentenced for deadly home invasion

SAN DIEGO — An ex-con with a lengthy criminal record who was part of a crew that broke into a San Carlos home, triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of a resident, was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in state prison.

Toren Nieber, 33, who has prior convictions for identity theft, auto theft and residential burglary, was found guilty in August of murder and others counts in the death of 33-year-old Brent Adler on May 11 of last year.

Superior Court Judge Laura Halgren said Nieber was at the home on Tommy Drive when Adler was killed. It was not clear who shot the victim.

“He (Nieber) knows who killed Brent Adler. We don’t know,” the judge said.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said Nieber, Lawrence Johnson Jr., Elliott Grizzle and possibly others broke into the home in broad daylight, demanding money and marijuana.

The intruders tied up, robbed and blindfolded two of Adler’s roommates, then shot the victim when he arrived home after 2:30 p.m.

Grizzle was convicted in March of murder, robbery and burglary and was sentenced to 159 years to life behind bars. Johnson was convicted of the same charges and faces up to 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 17.