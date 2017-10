SAN DIEGO – Disney is adding more cruises out of San Diego.

The 1,754-passenger Disney Wonder will return in early 2019 for an expanded season of voyages to Mexico, Disney said on Thursday.

Two-night cruises will sail to Ensenada and weeklong cruises will visit Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Beginning Nov. 2, reservations for 2019 itineraries will be open to travelers.

The cruises will leave from the Port of San Diego.