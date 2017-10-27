Descanso man killed sister before turning gun on self

DESCANSO, Calif. — A man found dead in his Descanso home along with his younger sister this week shot her before turning the gun on himself, authorities reported Friday.

Autopsy results and other evidence showed that Clifton Lawrence Payne Jr., 50, shot 45-year-old Deborah Payne in the upper body with a pistol at his residence in the 10300 block of Boulder Creek Road and then committed suicide with a bullet to the head, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responding to a call from a concerned friend of the siblings found their bodies near a side door about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe they likely had been dead for several days by then, Lt. Rich Williams said.

What prompted the murder-suicide remains unconfirmed, though detectives “have ideas” on what the motive might have been, the lieutenant said. He declined to elaborate.

Authorities have uncovered no history of disputes between the two siblings, according to Williams.

32.872039 -116.633499