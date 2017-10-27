Astros win World Series Game 3 to seize series lead

Brad Peacock #41 and Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-3. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros won Game 3 of the World Series 5-3 to take the lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven series.
Of the three games played so far, the Astros have won two games and the Dodgers one.
Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel got the scoring started with a second inning home run off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish that led to a four-run inning for Houston.
Darvish only lasted 1 and 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his major league career.
The Astros remain undefeated at home during the playoffs with a perfect 7-0 record at Minute Maid Park in Houston in this year’s postseason.
The two teams will meet again in Minute Maid Park Saturday night for Game 4.