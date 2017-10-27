5-year-old hit by car in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A car struck a 5-year-old child on a North County street Friday afternoon, leaving the youngster suffering from a broken arm and other injuries.

The accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Conway Drive in Escondido, according to police.

Medics airlifted the victim to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, acting Sgt. John Grohn said.

The child’s condition and further details on the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.