Unconscious man rescued from apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters rescued a man from an early-morning blaze at a City Heights apartment complex.

The fire broke out in the kitchen around 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of 42nd Avenue.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, officials said.

The man was found unconscious in a back bedroom and firefighters performed CPR. Fire officials believe the man was overcome by smoke. He was transported to the hospital, but his condition has not yet been released.

Several residents were evacuated from the complex. No other apartment units were damaged.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.