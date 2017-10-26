Teen ‘flew up in the air’ after car hit him, bus driver says

SAN DIEGO – A teenage boy bleeding from head and facial injuries was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood, police said.

A distraught bus driver from the San Diego Unified School District reported the crash a little after 7:15 a.m. at Market and 45th streets, telling her supervisor over a radio that the teen “flew up in the air” after being hit by a car. The bus driver pleaded with her supervisor to notify police quickly, reporting that the boy was breathing but appeared to be badly injured and bleeding from a head injury as witnesses rushed to help.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash at 7:18 a.m. and found the teen bleeding from his nose and head, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The boy, estimated to be 14 or 15 years old, was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The SDUSD bus driver told her supervisor the teen had the right of way and was crossing the street in a crosswalk when a car ran a red light and hit him. Martinez could not immediately confirm the details of the crash.

The vehicle involved stayed on scene, Martinez said. The extent of the boy’s injuries was not immediately known.