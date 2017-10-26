New Jackie Robinson Family YMCA to open Saturday

SAN DIEGO – Officials Thursday showed off the $28 million Jackie Robinson YMCA in Southeast San Diego, which is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday.

YMCA officials said they hope the 45,000-square-foot building, larger than the previous version, will allow them to serve more youth, adults and families. A market study showed the new facility could serve more than 10,000 people, according to the YMCA.

“A new Jackie Robinson Family YMCA reinforces all of the great work the Y has invested in the southeastern San Diego community for 73 years,” said Michael Brunker, the facility’s executive director. “It will allow us to extend our reach to work tirelessly to nurture the potential of kids, improve health and well-being, and give back and support our neighbors.”

The new building has a fitness center, gymnasium with two basketball courts, multipurpose room, childcare center and a technology area for teens.

The YMCA has been closed since May of last year, when the project was started. Members used nearby YMCA locations in the interim.

Funding is in place for a second phase, which will include an aquatic center with a competition-length swimming pool and family pool — scheduled to open in spring 2019.

Another $2 million in donations are needed to add a outdoor basketball and soccer complex, according to the YMCA.