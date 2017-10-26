Machete-wielding man robs convenience store

SAN DIEGO — Police searched Thursday for a robber who held up a Carmel Valley gas station convenience store with a machete.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, which occurred just before 11:15 Wednesday night at the Shell station at 3861 Valley Center Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

The suspect walked into the convenience store, pulled out the machete and threatened the clerk while demanding cash, Wells said. The victim complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber fled on foot before possibly getting into a gold Toyota pickup, Wells said. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the suspect was described as a man in his 30s wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

Robbery detectives were sent to the scene to investigate.