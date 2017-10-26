× Fire burning near Lake Elsinore

TEMECULA, Calif. – A brush fire burning near Lake Elsinore sent thick black smoke in the air Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

California National Forest tweeted at 1:26 p.m. the fire had spread to about 15 acres and several fire crews were working on it. They also said no structures were threatened.

Vegetation fire within the Wildomar OHV area on the Trabuco Ranger District. Currently 2 acres in heavy brush. Holding at South Main Divide. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) October 26, 2017

Fire crews from San Diego County had not been called to assist as of 1:30 p.m.

A witness told FOX 5 he was riding his bike in Oceanside and could see the smoke in the air in the direction of Riverside.