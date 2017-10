SAN DIEGO – The large amount of smoke seen in southern San Diego County is from a fire burning in Mexico, fire officials announced Thursday.

“There is large amounts of smoke throughout the county from a fire in Mexico we have no current fires in San Diego,” Cal Fire officials tweeted around noon.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO There is large amounts of smoke throughout the county from a fire in Mexico we have no current fires in San Diego. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 26, 2017