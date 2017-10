× Earthquake rattles San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An earthquake was reportedly felt in San Luis Obispo Thursday afternoon.

US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.3 earthquake along the Central Coast of California at 1:38 p.m.

People in the southern part of SLO and Santa Barbara counties felt the quake, according to Tribune News.

There were no initial reports of damage.