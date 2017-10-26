Brush fire threatens homes in El Cajon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A brush fire in El Cajon is threatening homes in the area.

The fire, which was estimated to be between one-eighth and one-fourth of an acre in size, broke out near Avocado Avenue and Alzeda Drive, according to Heartland Fire Department.

By 8:45 p.m., fire officials said the fire has been contained and the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

Avocado Avenue between Chase Avenue and Skywood Drive is shut down, according to El Cajon police. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.