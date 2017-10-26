Armed robber demands cash from gas station worker

SPRING VALLEY — An armed man robbed an AM/PM gas station Wednesday in Spring Valley, but no one was hurt.

The robbery happened at 5:29 p.m. at 9065 Campo Road, where the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cashier while pointing a small black handgun at him, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Hettinger.

The suspect also pointed the handgun at another employee and told that employee not to move, Hettinger said. The suspect left the business with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, about 25-to-30 years old, about 5- feet-7 inches tall, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, with brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, a white or gray T-shirt, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a black-and-white bandana around his face, possibly with flower prints on it.

Authorities believe a 2000s model black two-door Ford Explorer was waiting for him. The paint was a bit faded and it had scratch marks on the passenger side, according to Hettinger.

The vehicle was staged on the westbound Route 94 shoulder, just west of Bancroft Drive, Hettinger said. The driver of the truck was described as Hispanic, about 40 years old, with a dark brown complexion, a full head of black hair, a mustache and wearing a black T-shirt and black faded pants.

Anyone with information related to the robbery was asked to contact the Rancho San Diego Detective Unit at 619- 660-7033.