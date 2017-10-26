8th grader from Poway questioned after hit list found

POWAY, Calif. – An investigation was underway in Poway after a “hit list” with names of faculty and students was found Thursday.

School staff discovered an eighth grade student’s so-called “hit list” Thursday around 11:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Middle School, Poway sheriff’s detective Chris Allen said.

The student was detained by authorities and everyone whose name was on the list was notified, according to the detective.

Deputies will also conduct increased patrols at the school on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous “Students Speaking Out” hotline at 888-580-8477.