Valley Center High hosts screening of opioid crisis documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The FBI and DEA are teaming up to try and put a stop to the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic.

According to the DEA, 91 people in the United States die each day from opioid overdoses.

The agency adds that the U.S. holds about five percent of the world's population and Americans consume 99 percent of Oxycodone.

The FBI and the DEA put together a documentary called "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict."

“It’s very powerful. It’s very impactful and we want to make an impression on these people to really open up their eyes,” FBI Special Agent Davene Butler said.

The film features real people with real-life stories.

“They tell how they became addicted and you would be surprised to know that it’s just something that happens sometimes when you’re prescribed a legitimate drug, but then they become addicted and soon it leads to heroin abuse,” Butler said.

Federal agents are trying to get the movie in front of as many people as possible -- and they're starting with students.

A large crowd showed up to Valley Center High School Wednesday night to watch the documentary.

Chloe Tahamtan was among students who went before the school board to ask if the district would host the screening.

“This event is to let everybody know that there are resources,” Tahamtan said.

She said she feels passionate about the cause because someone close to her has dealt with drug abuse.

“It's sad to say but it affects not only the person but their future and other people around them, such as family. They kind of change and it’s hard to see them change,” she said.

On top of showing the documentary, the audience listened to guest speakers and was introduced to prevention support teams.

It was an event full of information that organizers hope will make a difference and save lives.

Other schools interested in hosting a similar event are asked to contact the FBI or DEA.