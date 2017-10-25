Unplanned outage leaves 1,000 people in mountains without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JULIAN, Calif. - More than 1,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday in Julian, Santa Ysabel and the surrounding mountain communities, the utility reported.

Two unplanned outages occurred at 7:43 a.m., according to an SDG&E outage map. One affected 891 customers and the other affected 130 customers.

The utility said its crews were working to determine the cause of the outages and make repairs, and expected power was expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

The communities and neighborhoods at least partly affected by the outages were Julian, Santa Ysabel, Wynola, Pine Hills, Harrison Park, Kentwood in the Pines, Banner and Morettis.

An additional 165 SDG&E customers in the Pauma Valley area have been without power since about noon Tuesday, according to the outage map. Power there was expected to be restored by 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The outages occurred as many parts of San Diego County wilted under triple digit temperatures on the final day of a record-breaking heat wave. But in Julian, the high temperature Tuesday was only 81 -- more than 25 degrees cooler than areas like Vista and Miramar -- and temperatures in the mountains were expected to top out Wednesday afternoon between 79 and 89 degrees.