Teen puts on haunted house to benefit cancer patients

SAN DIEGO -- A Tierrasanta teen who recently lost his grandmother to cancer is giving back to his community.

For the past three years on Halloween night, the Britt home turns into Haunted Hills. Cameron, 15, and his friends design and build the haunted house from top to bottom. He told FOX 5 it was an idea born out of boredom.

“I honestly don’t know what was in my mind,” said Cameron. “I just decided I needed another hobby on top of my other hobbies.”

“To be honest I think we all just really wanted to scare the poo out of everyone,” said Logan Williams, friend.

This year it’s happening with the Psycho Motel.

“It’s kind of a mish-mash of horrors, said Cameron. “Incorporating everything from different movies mixing it up to make like a psycho killer clown area."

“So we all came together and came up with a few ideas so this is the best one we came up with,” said Logan.

This year there’s another reason for all that horror.

“It’s been hard for my family since my grandma passed away from cancer so we’re going to start doing charity nights,” said Cameron.

Five months ago, Cameron’s grandmother passed away from Sarcoma, a rare cancer. She had been battling the illness for two years. She and her grandson were the best of friends.

“I just took it really hard. She was always there for me,” said Cameron.

In honor of his grandmother, the boys are holding a special preview night Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at 10824 Avenida Playa Veracruz. There is no charge for admission to the haunted house, but any donations made will go towards the American Cancer Society. All ages are welcome.

“She’s a huge supporter of everything I do, so this is for you, Grandma,” said Cameron.