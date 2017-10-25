Suspected robber pulls knife on grocery store manager

SAN DIEGO — A man stole a basket of goods from a Hillcrest grocery store, pulled a knife on the store manager when confronted and was arrested on a nearby highway a short time later, police said Wednesday.

The suspected thief made off with a hand basket of stolen wares about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday from the Ralph’s grocery store at 1020 University Ave., San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

“The manager went out and confronted the suspect, who pulled a knife on the manager,” Wells said. Nobody was injured and the suspect fled the area.

Police launched a search for the suspect, whose name was not released, and took him into custody on northbound state Route 163, Wells said. Officers recovered the knife, and the stolen items were returned to the grocery store as robbery detectives took over the investigation.