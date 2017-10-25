Schools express concern over students using online delivery services to order lunch

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Unified School District officials are expressing concern about students using online meal delivery services to order lunch.

Principals from at least five schools in the district have directed parents and students against using UberEATS and similar services on campuses.

District officials sent the following statement to FOX 5:

“There is no district policy on the use of these emerging apps, however students ordering food via a delivery services can present a disruption of our student’s instructional day and learning environment. Some principals have expressed concern that the deliveries could pose a danger to the safety and security of our school site campuses from unauthorized individuals having access to our students.

In order to keep students in a supervised, safe and orderly environment, the Board of Education, has established a closed campus policy at all district schools. Students shall not leave the school grounds at any time during the school day without written permission of their parents/guardians and school authorities. Board Policy 5112.5 Open-Closed Campus

This policy can apply to students leaving a classroom or school campus to pick up food from a site parking lot. It is important to note that all San Diego Unified School District students have access to well-balanced meals at their school sites for $2.75, or in some cases, free.”

Waren Conrad and Travis Martinez, sophomores at Patrick Henry High School in San Carlos, said ordering food is becoming a common practice.

“They just want outside food. They just don’t want to eat the food that’s provided here,” said Travis. “Last year it was primarily freshmen that did it from what I’ve seen.”

Travis said he understands why school officials would not agree with food being delivered to campus.

“The liability and the safety of the kids come first,’” he said.

“You don’t want people coming onto campus you don’t know that are unrecognizable as parents or as contractors,” said parent Cindy Spiva.

Spiva says she understands the concern but isn’t surprised this is happening.

“Food and lunchtime and transportation — everything is just a couple of taps away on an app or on their phone,” Spiva said. “It’s just how their world operates and they’re used to being able to access what they want in that manner.”