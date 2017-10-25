× San Diego’s new professional lacrosse team announces name, logo

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s indoor National Lacrosse League expansion team, which will begin play at the Valley View Casino Center in November 2018, announced Tuesday it will be known as the Seals.

“We wanted a name that was inherent to San Diego,” team president Steve Govett said. “The Seals name acknowledges the marine mammals that live along our coastline and it pays tribute to the brave men and women who help keep us safe and protect our freedom.”

The team’s primary logo depicts what Govett described as a tenacious, yet welcoming seal face. The crown has three spikes, a representation of the trident of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. The shield background provokes thoughts of the head of a lacrosse stick, Govett said.

The logo is gold, purple, gray and black. The Seals will be the lone National Lacrosse League team whose colors include gold and purple.

San Diego was awarded the team in August. It is owned by billionaire Joseph Tsai, the vice chairman and a co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group who played lacrosse at Yale.

Tsai is 250th on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $9 billion.