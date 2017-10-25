× Safari Park hosts birthday party for 60-year-old and 1-year-old gorillas

SAN DIEGO – Vila, the world’s second oldest gorilla, celebrated her 60th birthday with all nine members of her family at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, including a second birthday girl, 1-year-old Leslie.

Both gorillas enjoyed an elaborate “Tea for Two” themed party, complete with decorations, gift boxes, streamers and a little cardboard castle.

When the birthday girls entered their habitat Tuesday, they almost immediately started to snack on popcorn, sunflower seeds and Cheerios that were scattered about for their party. As Leslie reclined in mom’s arms, Vila went straight to the tea party table.

Vila is estimated to have been born in October 1957, in the Congo. After arriving in the United States, the young ape was hand-raised at the San Diego Zoo and later moved to the Safari Park—where she’s remained in excellent health.

Vila is the matriarch of five generations and she has served as a surrogate mother for several hand-raised western lowland gorillas during her lifetime.

Leslie was born last fall at the Safari Park to mom Kokamo and dad Winston. She can often be seen riding on her mom’s back or hanging out with her older brothers and sister.