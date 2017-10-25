Pedestrian hit and killed on I-8 in Mission Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Interstate 8 Wednesday morning has died, according to authorities.

The crash on westbound I-8 at the Taylor Street onramp in the Mission Valley West area happened just after 6 a.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. A fire engine and ambulance were dispatched to the scene along with law enforcement.

A driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, CHP said.

The crash snarled rush-hour traffic just east of where the busy freeway connects to northbound and southbound Interstate 5. The two left lanes of westbound I-8 remained open, but driving speeds were down to 3 mph approaching the crash scene, according to CalTrans, and traffic was already backed up to La Mesa as of 6:30 a.m.