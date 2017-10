× Legendary musician Fats Domino dead at 89

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary musician Fats Domino has died. He was 89 years old.

His daughter said he was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully, according to WWL-TV.

The iconic singer and pianist was born and raised in New Orleans and was well-known for songs like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Walkin’ To New Orleans.”