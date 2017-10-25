Homicide investigation underway after two bodies found in Descanso

DESCANSO, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation Wednesday after two people were found dead in Descanso.

Shortly before 2 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding the 10300 block of Boulder Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of a 45-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both with signs of trauma.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to determine the cause of death and to identify the bodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Callers to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.