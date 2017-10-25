FOX 5 San Diego Aulani Resort & Spa Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
November 2017
- TO ENTER: Watch the Fox 5 Morning News, Monday, November 6 – Friday, November 10, 2017, from 6:00 a.m. -9:00 a.m. (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Watch for the “word of the day”, enter at through the FOX 5 app under messages, click on the contest Aulani Resort, and accurately fill out the entry form including the word of the day. Limit one entry per person per day. The use of third-party software or web sites to participate is prohibited. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. Sponsor reserves the right not to display a “word of the day” due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances, and may elect to extend the sweepstakes in such a case.
- DRAWING: On Friday, November 10, 2017, between 8 am and 9 am, a winner will be selected at random from all entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected winner by phone. The selected winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be elected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) the selected winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding.
- THE PRIZE: One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive the following Vacation Package: 4 round-trip coach airfares between the major airport closet to the winner’s residence and an airport to be designated by Disney in Hawaii, a voucher for up to (4) round-trip ground transfers between the Hawaii airport and the Aulani Resort, room accommodations consisting of one standard room (with a maximum of 4 persons per room) for (4) nights at the Aulani Resort and Spa on the beaches of Ko Olina on O’ahu, Hawaii (as selected by Disney in its sole determination). Grand Prize winner will also receive $200.00 resort credit to be used only during travel dates. $200 credit is forfeited if not used during vacation stay. Approximate retail value of Vacation Package is $4,550.00.
- PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS: Certain restrictions apply to the Vacation Package, as determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion. The Grand Prize winner and his/her guests must travel together on the same itinerary. The Vacation Package does not include the following, all of which will be the responsibility of the Grand Prize winner at his/her own expense: excursions, entertainment and other activities at or arranged by the Resort; airport departure fees and taxes, baggage fees, travel insurance; hotel room service; parking fees; laundry service; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs, local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges, and all other charges not explicitly included in the Vacation Package as described above. The Grand Prize is not redeemable for cash and is non-transferable except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion. Travel must be completed by September 15, 2018. All travel arrangements will be made by Disney Travel.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC, Tribune Media, Disney, other broadcast media (radio, television and cable), and of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, are not eligible to enter or win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and at least 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Minors traveling with the Grand Prize winner must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 since May 31, 2017 are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”) and its agents and licensees, including Disney, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts and all news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribune.com/.
- Entrants agree, if selected as Grand Prize winner, that the winner and his/her travel companions each will execute a Waiver and Publicity Release in the form prepared by FOX 5, releasing FOX 5, Disney, their parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents, from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of action that arise out of or are in any way related to the Grand Prize, or the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the Grand Prize by the winner and his/her travel companions, or this sweepstakes. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If the Grand Prize winner is disqualified, Fox 5 may select an alternate Grand Prize winner.
- Grand Prize winner will pick up prize package at the FOX 5 studios during normal business hours with proof of identification. Selected winner must provide valid government-issued identification and a valid Social Security number to be eligible for the Grand Prize. All taxes are the responsibility of the Grand Prize winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 at the end of the calendar year, and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS, reflecting the value of the Grand Prize.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer in accessing the sweepstakes website. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Fox 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our web site, fox5sandiego.com.
- Winner List. For a winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the FOX 5 Aulani Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than March 31, 2018. Winner’s name will not be posted on website.
- Sponsor: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.