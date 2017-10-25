Drew Brees bringing youth coed flag football to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback Drew Brees is bringing his new youth coed flag football league to America’s Finest City this spring.

As a part time resident of San Diego during his off season, Brees wants to launch what he hopes will be the gold standard for flag football across the country, next in Carmel Valley. They started three active leagues this fall in Louisiana and feel there will be as many as 50 leagues active next fall across the country.

Registration for San Diegans is open now by going to the “Football N’America” website.