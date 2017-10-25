Devastating Cedar Fire began 14 years ago today

SAN DIEGO – Fourteen years ago on this date, one of the largest firestorms in California history was fanned out of control by strong Santa Ana winds.

The Cedar Fire began on the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2003, in the Cuyamaca Mountains near Vulcan Mountain when a signal fire set by a lost hunter spread out of control. Before it was finally contained, the fire blackened more than 280,000 acres of the county, destroyed more than 2,800 buildings (including 2,232 homes) and killed 15 people, including one firefighter.

The fire was reported by a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter that was searching for the hunter, but the Forest Service canceled an aerial attack on the fire because of a policy against nighttime water drops. Over the next two days, Santa Ana winds drove the flames as far west as Kearny Mesa in San Diego. When the winds changed several days later and spread the fire east, destroying most of Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

Two other large fires broke out during the Cedar Fire. The Paradise Fire to the north and the Otay Fire to the south added to the devastation of the 2003 Firestorm. IN all the fires killed more than 20 people and caused more than a billion dollars of damage.