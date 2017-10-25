Car wreck in Encanto injures at least 1 person

SAN DIEGO – At least one person was injured after two vehicles crashed and hit a hydrant in Encanto Wednesday, police said.

A silver sedan and black Mercedes were involved in the collision and hit the fire hydrant, that sent water pouring onto Imperial Avenue near 65th Street, San Diego police said. The crash happened around 5 p.m.

SkyFOX video flew over the scene when medics were taking one person away in an ambulance. The person’s condition was unknown.

Crews worked to turn off the water in the area. Traffic was diverted away.