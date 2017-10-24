Woman robs East Village hotel valet

SAN DIEGO — A woman possibly wielding a weapon or acting as if she was armed robbed a hotel valet in downtown’s East Village, police said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 9:15 p.m. Monday outside the Hotel Indigo when the woman walked up to the valet, “simulated having a weapon and made demands of the victim,” San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. Police did not disclose what was stolen.

The woman, whose description was not immediately available, was last seen headed eastbound on Market Street, Wells said. Robbery detectives were dispatched to investigate the heist.