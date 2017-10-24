Speeding teen driver hits man standing next to car, police say

SAN DIEGO — A speeding teen driver on a rural road in the Tijuana River Valley slammed his vehicle into a 25-year-old man standing outside his parked car, seriously injuring him, police said Tuesday.

The victim was standing by his 2005 Toyota Camry about 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Sunset Avenue when he and his car were struck, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. The Camry was legally parked on the dirt shoulder south of the road when a 19-year-old speeding driver approached eastbound on the rural road.

“He locked his wheels and slid into the Camry and the male standing at the door,” Wells said. “The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Traffic division investigators were looking into the crash but did not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved, Wells said.