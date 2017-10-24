Man shot outside home in early-morning attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- A man was shot in the leg Tuesday in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley, and a search was underway for the assailant, a sheriff's sergeant said.

Deputies from the Spring Valley substation responded to the shooting just after 2:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street between Dale Avenue and Buena Vista Drive, Sgt. Karla Menzies said. The call was dispatched as an assault with a deadly weapon involving a gun.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg, Menzies said. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The shooter fired more than one shot during the attack, because a bullet punctured a tire on a car in the victim's driveway, investigators said.

The man was cooperative but did not initially provide any helpful information, Menzies said. Sheriff's detectives hoped a follow-up interview when the victim's health was stable would shed more light on the incident.

As of 10 a.m., deputies were on the lookout for a suspect -- no description was immediately available -- and witnesses or surveillance footage that would aid their investigation.