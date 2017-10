Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A hit-and-run driver knocked out power to an apartment complex in Grantville Tuesday morning.

The driver slammed into two cars and a utility box in the 6200 block of Rancho Mission Road around 2 a.m. and then ran off, leaving the car behind.

SDG&E crews are expected to have the power back on around 8:30 a.m.

Police are now looking for the driver.