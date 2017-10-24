× High winds prompt SDG&E to turn off backcountry power lines

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric has cut power to two East County power lines to prevent the possibility that they could spark wildfires if they are blown down by powerful Santa Ana winds.

The utility said they implemented the two “unplanned outages” on Monday in a proactive effort to prevent fires wind gusts blow down the high tension power lines. Power was cut to the Pine Hills are near Santa Ysabel and Julian Monday morning. Residents in Santa Isabel, Wynola and Pine Hills are affected. SDG&E estimates that power will be restored to the area Wednesday morning after the Santa Ana winds subside.

Electricity was also been turned off in the Descanso area Monday night at about 11 p.m. The outage affects the rural communities of Descanso, the Viejas Indian Reservation, Boulder Creek and parts of Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. The utility expects to restore power to the area Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the devastating fires that ravaged San Diego County in 2007 were touched off by sparks from SDG&E power lines during strong Santa Ana winds. The utility has settled around 2,500 lawsuits filed by victims of the blazes for an estimated $2.4 billion.

Since 2007, SDG&E said it has installed 170 weather stations around its service territory — San Diego County and southern Orange County — to be prepared for the next major Santa Ana windstorm.